COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released guidance on if, and when COVID-19 positive people should seek out emergency medical care.
According to a recent release from the department, individuals with mild to moderate symptoms are recommended to recover at home.
The department noted that those needing a COVID-19 test should try to find one at a testing site or pharmacy instead of an emergency room.
DHEC's Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler released a statement saying it is important not to overwhelm the state's medical resources
“The COVID-19 virus and its variants affect people’s health to varying degrees, causing death and severe illness in some people while others who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms. For those fortunate enough to have mild or moderate symptoms, you can help ease the burden on our state’s medical professionals by treating your illness at home like you would for the flu or a cold. Because COVID-19 has taken so many lives and put so many people in hospitals, we need to ensure our state’s medical resources – which are overworked and stretched thin – are open and available to the people who will become gravely ill from this evolving virus or have other medical emergencies.”
DHEC says you should seek emergency care of you are having difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, unexpected extreme weakness, disorientation or a severe allergic reaction.
MORE NEWS: DHEC: Last report of 2021 shows 9,000 new cases in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.