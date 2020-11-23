Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have released the latest COVID-19 numbers from across the state.
Officials have announced 1,095 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In addition, there have been five confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
According to DHEC, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 194,902 and confirmed deaths to 3,987.
As of Monday, November 23, DHEC says a total of 2,545,046 tests have been conducted in the state.
For a look at confirmed and probable cases broken down by county, click here. For confirmed and probable deaths, click here.
DHEC said the agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day. Data for those three days will be clearly provided in the following day's report.
