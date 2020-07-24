SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 numbers as of July 24.
According to DHEC, there are:
- 1,921 New confirmed cases.
- 8 New probable cases.
- 46 Additional confirmed deaths.
- 7 New probable deaths.
One additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 was reported. DHEC says the child is under the age of 10 and from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.
Symptoms of this rare syndrome include fever, neck and abdominal pain, swelling, bloodshot eyes, and tiredness, DHEC said.
Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC said evidence has shown that MIS-C presents in children that either have COVID-19 at that moment or have been recently exposed to the virus.
Learn more about MIS-C here.
According to DHEC, the total number of confirmed cases COVID-19 in South Carolina is 78,298, probable cases - 309, confirmed deaths - 1,339, and 46 probable deaths.
DHEC said young people between the ages of 21 and 30 continue to be the age group accounting for the highest number of new cases.
Friday also marked the 17th straight day that testing had confirmed more than 1,400 new cases across the state.
DHEC lists the confirmed and probable by county here.
They list the confirmed and probable deaths by county here.
As of yesterday, a total of 680,947 tests have been conducted in the state. You can find a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.
To find somewhere to get tested visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: One additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome found in Upstate child, 1,921 new cases of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.