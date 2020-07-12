SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has reported two children, that are first in the state, to be diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare health condition recently recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus
MIS-C stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.
“We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
“MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus. Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others. These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.
LATEST NUMBERS:
DHEC also announced 1,952 new confirmed cases, and no probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 10 additional deaths, and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,485, probable cases to 163, confirmed deaths to 950 and 11 probable deaths.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (62)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (19)
- Bamberg (13)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (66)
- Berkeley (93)
- Calhoun (8)
- Charleston (282)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (15)
- Darlington (16)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (83)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (9)
- Florence (51)
- Georgetown (23)
- Greenville (216)
- Greenwood (32)
- Hampton (5)
- Horry (213)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (13)
- Lancaster (23)
- Laurens (23)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (109)
- Marion (17)
- Marlboro (5)
- McCormick (6)
- Newberry (26)
- Oconee (15)
- Orangeburg (36)
- Pickens (31)
- Richland (152)
- Saluda (9)
- Spartanburg (97)
- Sumter (51)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (53)
