COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an analysis of the COVID-19 cases that were reported in the first two weeks in June.
DHEC officials say that most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated. They add that provisional data for the entire month shows a similar result.
During June, there were 5,344 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state. Out of the cases that officials were able to determine their vaccination status, 93% of the individuals were not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC officials.
COVID- related hospitalizations and deaths showed a similar trend.
Officials reported 243 COVID-related hospitalizations during June. Out of the cases that officials were able to determine their vaccination status, 86% were not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC officials.
Officials reported 39 COVID-19 related deaths during June. Out of the cases that officials were able to determine their vaccination status, 90%not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC officials.
“This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen. That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”
DHEC officials say that South Carolina has reported 542 breakthrough cases so far. They add that while people who have been fully vaccinated can get COVID-19, the illness is less severe.
