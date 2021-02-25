COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Thursday that it will partner with the Agape Care Group to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1a individuals who are currently homebound in two South Carolina counties.
According to a release from the department, the pilot program will take place in Hampton and Jasper counties. DHEC says that the program is part of its effort to ensure all South Carolinians have fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.
In this pilot program, the department says that individuals will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment for which a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse will visit the individual's home to administer the shot. DHEC says that after the shot, the nurse will stay at the individual's home for 15 minutes to monitor for any allergic reaction.
Hampton and Jasper Counties have a combined 370 homebound residents that are Phase 1a eligible, according to DHEC. The department says that live-in caregivers of homebound individuals who are also in Phase 1a can also receive their COVID-19 vaccines in this pilot program.
According to DHEC, residents of Hampton and Jasper Counties can schedule their appointment by calling the department's Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 any day of the week from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. DHEC says that individuals will provide their name, date of birth and address to the call line operator who will give that information to Agape Care.
DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Dr. Nick Davidson says that this program for homebound residents could expand in the future.
“While this program is starting small and is taking place in just two counties, we will learn from this initial roll out and will be able to adapt and expand this service. We’re planning to onboard additional partners and are hoping to have a statewide program in place by April."
The department says that these two counties were chosen because of their relatively high numbers of homebound residents and hospice patients.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
