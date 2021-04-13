GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Public health officials in South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina have ordered providers to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (also known as the Janssen vaccine) after a recommendation to pause it came from the CDC and FDA.
The CDC and FDA reviewed data that involved 6 U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and low levels of blood platelets, they made the recommendation to pause the vaccine in a joint statement.
THE CONCERN
Anne Schuchat, M.D., the Principal Deputy Director of the CDC said during a news conference Tuesday that the CDC's expert committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the pause and the rare blood clots. She advises anyone who has recently received the Janssen vaccine to contact their doctor if they are experiencing any of these symptoms:
- severe headaches
- abdominal pain
- leg pain
- shortness of breath
"These symptoms are different than the mild flu like symptoms like fever and so forth that many people experience in the couple days after the shot," Schuchat said.
She added that these blood-clotting issues have not been seen in patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
"There are three vaccines and we’re not seeing these clotting with low platelet counts with the other two vaccines," Schuchat explained.
SOUTH CAROLINA
DHEC released a statement on Tuesday that the agency had placed an "immediate pause" on the JNJ vaccine and are working with providers to reschedule or change vaccine events that were going to use that brand of vaccine around the state.
Below is the full statement from DHEC:
South Carolina public health officials received word this morning, like many throughout the nation and the state, that the CDC and FDA have recommended immediately pausing use of the Janssen vaccine due to concerns with blood clotting. Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public. This pause is evidence of very close safety monitoring as part of the strict quality assurance that is in place to ensure patient safety.
DHEC has placed an immediate pause on our Janssen distribution and has contacted providers to alert them of this new development. In addition, we are currently in the process of rescheduling or changing planned vaccine types for events that were going to use Janssen.
We recognize that this will impact our current supply of vaccines across the state and are awaiting to hear more information from the federal government. South Carolina, like most states, had been receiving a small amount of Janssen vaccine from the federal government — about 7,000 doses a week — compared to the more than 40,000 doses each of Pfizer and Moderna we receive each week. Because of this, the pause on Janssen vaccine is less of an impact in our state than we would experience if a pause occurred on Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Millions of people in the United States have received doses of vaccines with very little side effects.
We continue to encourage South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to best protect yourself and others and will keep everyone updated as we learn more about the Janssen vaccine.
GEORGIA
The Georgia Department of Public Health also announced on Tuesday they are pausing the vaccine until further notice.
Health officials said vaccine seekers can look for further updates on the JNJ pause here.
NORTH CAROLINA
THE NCDHHS also released a statement on Tuesday that the state would also pause JNJ vaccinations.
Below is the agency's statement:
"Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled."
In Jackson County, the county's Department of Public Health also announced that its vaccine drive thru clinic scheduled on Thursday, April 15 is canceled. That clinic was going to use the JNJ vaccine.
