COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Premier Medical Laboratory Services, along with testing vendors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, have announced all backlogs have been cleared and turnaround times for COVID-19 results are back to their standard 48-hour time frame.
Premier Medical corrected its backlog of surge-related testing through the investment of millions of dollars in additional equipment and hiring more than 300 state employees, according to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Murdock.
“Premier Medical Laboratory Services is now back to pre-surge turnaround times,” said Murdock. “We are processing 95 percent of our results in under 24 hours.”
DHEC’s COVID-19 Coordination Office Director Louis Eubank said clearing backlogs was welcome news.
"We appreciate the patience of all South Carolinians and the hard work of our lab partners to respond to the challenges presented by the surge in testing demand,” said Eubank. “We thank all of our vendors for working diligently to provide timely test results and are optimistic that the adjustments made by all parties will ensure no such backlog occurs again."
The department said they continue to advise anyone who does experience a wait time for a test result longer than 72 hours from the time they were tested to call 1-888-697-9004 or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov to get your results.
