COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on Friday on the state's efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
One of DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler's first points was to address concerns on wasted vaccine doses. Dr. Traxler said that DHEC receives reports on every wasted vaccine dose and that they are not seeing any significant number of waste vaccine doses.
During the update, Dr. Traxler gave updates on South Carolina's logistics process for vaccine distribution, saying that DHEC orders first and second vaccine doses separately from the federal government.
Dr. Traxler also says that DHEC is working to establish a state wide appointment system online so that people do not have to wait to get invited to receive vaccination.
While South Carolina is still currently in Phase 1a of vaccination, Dr. Traxler says that the state will move to Phase 1b when the supply of vaccine exceeds the demand in the current phase.
DHEC is also working on providing mobile vaccination clinics that should roll out sometime in the next week or so, according to Dr. Traxler.
