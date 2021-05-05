COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on the state's vaccine rollout efforts.
Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly spoke during the press conference. Dr. Kelly says that on Thursday, DHEC will be updating its format used to report the latest COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina. Dr. Kelly says that this new format will show both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. Probable cases are classified as those who test positive through an antigen test and confirmed cases are cases that are reported positive through a viral test, according to Dr. Kelly.
Dr. Kelly added that on May 1, the CDC began looking at breakthrough COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, breakthrough cases meaning cases of COVID-19 reported in vaccinated patients. According to Dr. Kelly, the CDC has seen 286 breakthrough cases so far and 6 breakthrough deaths. According to the latest numbers from the CDC's vaccination data, these breakthrough cases come out of 249 million Americans who have had at least one shot of the vaccine.
Dr. Kelly says that she does not believe that South Carolina will reach 60% immunity to the virus by July 4, citing the state's slowing vaccination rate. To combat this slowing rate, Dr. Kelly says that DHEC will be sending direct mail postcards to every household in South Carolina to encourage people to share their experience on being vaccinated.
DHEC is also working on establishing a call center to notify people if they are past their due date for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to Dr. Kelly.
The department is concerned about proms and graduation ceremonies that are happening this spring, saying that younger people are currently being hospitalized at a higher rate with the virus. DHEC says that herd immunity from the virus would help decrease these hospitalizations and that vaccinating children aged 12 through 16 is an important step towards herd immunity.
Dr. Kelly says that DHEC is not recommending that COVID-19 vaccines be required for school but they are still highly encouraged, especially by the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Dr. Kelly added that students should wear masks at least until the end of the current school year.
