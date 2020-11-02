COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the agency will be providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Upstate.
According to DHEC, it is recommended that people get tested at least once a month if they are out and about in the community. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
The agency provided a list of free DHEC testing sites and time:
- November 2 through November 4 AND November 6, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- November 2 through November 5, 9 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- November 2 through November 5, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- November 2 through November 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC
- November 2 through November 6, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- November 4 through November 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- November 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville [SATURDAY HOURS]
Here's a list of testing sites and times provided by DHEC's partners:
- November 2 through November 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney (Cherokee County) [NEW LOCATION]
- November 2 through November 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union
- November 2 through November 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
- November 2 through November 6 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)
- November 2 AND November 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood
- November 3, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC
- November 3, November 6 AND November 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville [Reflects UPDATED hours effective October 2]
- November 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Landrum United Methodist Church, 227 North Howard Ave, Landrum (Spartanburg County)
- November 7 (Rain date: November 14), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Cherokee Community Care, LLC, Concord Baptist Church, 915 Concord Road, Gaffney (Cherokee County)
- November 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, First Baptist Church of Iva, 9536 Hwy 81 South, Iva (Anderson County)
For the most current information on testing for COVID-19, click here.
