COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided an update on the state’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, including the state’s progress in vaccinating those in Phase 1a and ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians: 

Since receiving the first doses of the vaccine on Dec. 14, DHEC says they "remain encouraged by the commitment of South Carolinians in continuing to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated."

They announced that, as of this morning, 43,000+ doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Carolina, with vaccines continuing to be administered each day. 

DHEC answered a question about those wanting to help by saying, "do your part to stop transmission to take the burden off health care providers."

Once they get to 70% of the people in 1a who have received or scheduled their vaccine or the supply begins to surpass the demand, then DHEC will move into the next phase of vaccine distribution, 1b.

SC is receiving some second doses of the vaccine this week. The COVID19 vaccine that the state is distributing is in two shots, 21 days apart. So once a person receives their second vaccine, they will be considered fully vaccinated.

If you believe you are apart of the current group eligible for the vaccine, you will hear from DHEC or the agency that handles your medical licensing.
 
DHEC is contacting healthcare workers via their employers, associations, or licensing entities to provide a way for them to sign up if they wish to be contacted when it is their turn to make an appointment for vaccination.
 
If you don't fit into the current distribution schedule, you can expect for the general population to receive the vaccine last Spring, early Summer. 
 
There is still a significant strain on the hospitals due to COVID 19. They continue to stress wearing your mask, avoid gatherings, physical distancing. 
 
DHEC says that "Distributing mass doses of COVID-19 vaccine rapidly, effectively and equitably represents a public health logistics effort on a scale not seen before in the U.S. and is a massive undertaking. DHEC is leading this effort in South Carolina, but it could not be accomplished without our many state and federal partners."
