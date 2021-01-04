COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided an update on the state’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, including the state’s progress in vaccinating those in Phase 1a and ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians:
Since receiving the first doses of the vaccine on Dec. 14, DHEC says they "remain encouraged by the commitment of South Carolinians in continuing to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated."
They announced that, as of this morning, 43,000+ doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Carolina, with vaccines continuing to be administered each day.
DHEC answered a question about those wanting to help by saying, "do your part to stop transmission to take the burden off health care providers."
Once they get to 70% of the people in 1a who have received or scheduled their vaccine or the supply begins to surpass the demand, then DHEC will move into the next phase of vaccine distribution, 1b.
SC is receiving some second doses of the vaccine this week. The COVID19 vaccine that the state is distributing is in two shots, 21 days apart. So once a person receives their second vaccine, they will be considered fully vaccinated.
