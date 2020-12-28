COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided a list of COVI-19 testing opportunities in the Upstate.
The agency is urging South Carolinians to be positive they are negative by routinely getting tested, especially for those who are regularly out in the community and traveled for the holidays.
DHEC provided the following free testing locations:
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC
- Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., DHEC Upstate Mobile Strike Team, Sustaining Way and Nicholtown Community Center, 112 Rebecca Street, Greenville
- Dec. 31, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
- Dec. 31, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28, McCormick, SC 29835
- Dec. 31, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- Jan. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
All testing locations can be found here.
