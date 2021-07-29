COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has issued its COVID-19 interim guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
The interim guidance includes recommendations that reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and is meant to protect students, teachers, and staff for this coming school year, according to the agency.
The following are some key points on the interim guidance:
- Schools are encouraged to work with local public health officials and healthcare facilities and professionals to provide factual information about COVID-19 vaccination.
- Masks are strongly recommended to be used by everyone when indoors in school settings, especially when physical distancing is not possible.
- At least three feet of distance between each student should be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
- Case investigation and contact tracing are critical strategies to identify and isolate cases and test and quarantine close contacts to reduce transmission.
- Masks are required on school buses and other public transportation per federal CDC Order regardless of the mask policy at school or the individual's vaccination status.
“Our first priority is the safety of our children and teachers,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director said in a news release. “That is why, above all else, we’re urging all eligible South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. The last thing we want is for COVID-19 to spread through our schools causing avoidable illness. Our students and educators deserve the right to learn and teach in a safe, healthy environment, and vaccinations will make that possible. The use of masks and other precautions recommended in our guidance will also help ensure a safe, healthy environment in our schools especially with the emergence of the Delta variant.”
View the full interim school guidance here.
