COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - New data analysis from DHEC shows that the majority of recent COvid-19 cases, including severe cases, remain among those who are not fully vaccinated.
From Aug. 16 through Sept. 15, DHEC reported 149,738 cases among South Carolinians.
- Among the 1,993 reported cases where the agency said it was able to determine vaccine status, 27,435 (85.8%) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.
- Among the 1,771 reported cases who were hospitalized with Covid-19 and where the agency said it was able to determine vaccine status, 1,277 (72.1%) were considered not fully vaccinate.
- Among the 760 reported deaths from the Covid-19 where vaccine stats was able to be determined, 589 (77.5%) were considered not full vaccinated.
“We continue to see the majority of severe cases occurring among our fellow South Carolinians who are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director in a news release. “Not being fully vaccinated puts people at increased risk of being hospitalized or dying if they become infected with COVID-19.”
DHEC said it will continue releasing the provisional data twice a month which can be found here. The agency is also tracking breakthrough cases on its website. You can view that page here.
The agency mentioned that in an additional study, during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric Covid-19 cases was lower among counties with school masks requirements.
“The evidence is clear: the combination of vaccines and masking has and is saving lives,” Traxler added. “Not only that, but in areas where vaccinations and masking are higher, we see people are better able to return to their regular lives. We want to see that across our state. We owe it to our children and ourselves to follow these two key recommendations so we can finally end this pandemic.”
MORE NEWS: TODAY: Spearman visiting COVID-19 testing site at Fountain Inn High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.