COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional two deaths in the state as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
There are now 18 reported deaths in the state.
Health officials say both individuals were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was from Beaufort County, while the other was from Anderson County.
“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped from 774 to 925. The additional cases were identified in the following counties:
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 24 cases
- Charleston County: 6 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Clarendon County: 2 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 17 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 6 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 40 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- York County: 7 cases
DHEC releases information on COVID-19 in the state daily. Stay up to date here.
