COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that two more people in the state had passed away due to coronavirus complications.
There are now five reported deaths in South Carolina.
Officials say one person was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions. The second was also an elderly person, but from Kershaw County who suffered from other health issues.
“On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
As of Monday afternoon, DHEC was reporting 195 COVID-19 cases in the state. Stay up to date with all cases here.
