COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says confirmed deaths tied to the novel coronavirus are hovering just below the 3,000 mark as of Thursday.
In a news release Thursday, DHEC says there are now 2,992 confirmed deaths across South Carolina and 132,565 confirmed cases in the state. This comes as the agency reports 740 new confirmed cases and 27 new confirmed deaths. Additionally, the agency notes 41 new probable cases and 1 new probable death, bringing those totals to 2,881 probable cases and 166 probable deaths.
Of all new confirmed cases reported Thursday, Richland County saw more new cases than the rest of the state with 95 new cases. Greenville County again saw the second-most new cases reported Thursday with 72 new cases, which was also the most new cases reported in the Upstate today.
While the death toll does climb, DHEC reports a 93.4% recovery estimate so far as of Wednesday. Click here to access that data.
Breaking down new deaths reported Thursday, Spartanburg County saw two deaths reported, one elderly and one middle-aged. Greenwood, Newberry, Oconee, and Union counties each had one elderly death.
There were 6,924 individual COVID-19 tests reported to DHEC on Wednesday. The agency says 11.8% of those tests came back positive. As of Wednesday, 1,179,715 tests total have been conducted, with a rolling 7-day average percent positive rate at 15.4%
The agency still urges anyone who has not gotten tested for the virus to do so if they're still getting out and about in the community. Click here to find a testing event or facility near you.
