GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the highest total increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
DHEC announced 3,648 confirmed new COVID-19 cases with 28 additional confirmed deaths.
The highest number of new cases was reported in Greenville County which reported 622 new cases, according to DHEC.
The total number of new test results was 14,060 with a 25.9 percent positive rate.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 247,361 and the total number of deaths to 4,512.
Anyone wishing to get tested for the virus can find a location here.
