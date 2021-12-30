COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 3,354 new confirmed cases and 2,557 probable cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death on Thursday.
Officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 767,188 and confirmed deaths to 12,640.
To see the latest updated Covid-19 and vaccine date, click here.
