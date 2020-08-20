COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, with total caseloads now more than 108,000.
DHEC says 896 new confirmed cases of the virus have brought the confirmed total caseload to 108,146. Meanwhile, 26 new probable cases have lifted the statewide probable caseload to 1,174. Additionally, 42 new deaths and one probable new death lifted the confirmed death count to 2,289 and 112 probable deaths, respectively.
The full breakdown of confirmed and probable cases saw Greenville County again lead the Upstate in new cases, with 38 new confirmed cases. However, that number paled into comparison with Richland County's staggering 133 new cases. With confirmed and probable deaths, Greenville and Spartanburg counties both reported three confirmed virus-related deaths to lead the Upstate, but Lexington County reported the most in the state with six confirmed deaths.
DHEC says there are 277 mobile testing events across the state for those who have not yet been tested for the virus, along with 222 permanent testing facilities in the state. Click the links above to find the nearest locations or upcoming events.
The agency says 955,834 tests for the virus have been conducted across the state. Here's a look at how that breaks down.
DHEC also notes that Wednesday saw 5,877 virus tests, with a percent positive rate at 15.2% You can also see more details about the state's hospital bed occupancy at this link.
