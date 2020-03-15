COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that they're investigating an additional nine cases of COVID-19 within the state, bringing the total to 28.
Sunday, March 15, DHEC says three of the new cases were reported from commercial labs. One case involves a middle-aged worker at Bethesda Daycare in Kershaw County. At this time, there is no known exposure and the person is currently isolated inside their home.
DHEC says they're working with the daycare about infection control measures to prevent spread. However, following Governor McMaster's order to close schools in the county, the center is not open.
Two other cases have been identified in Horry County. Those cases involve elderly individuals who had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. They also are isolated in their home.
Three cases from DHEC's Public Health Laboratory have been identified in the Upstate - two in Anderson County, and one in Greenville County.
DHEC says the cases in Anderson County are middle-aged people who have no identified source of exposure. They're currently in isolation in AnMed Hospital. A press release from the hospital confirmed the cases were in isolation there, and announced their request for visitors to avoid the hospital as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. This includes the medical center on N. Fant Street, the North Campus and Women's and Children's Hospital, and AnMed Health Cannon. Visiting hours are scaled back for necessary visitors to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For those necessary visitations, these limitations are now in place:
· Please limit visitors to one adult per patient at any time. Visitors may be subject to a temperature check and verbal screening.
· Please do not bring children under the age of 16 to hospital visits.
· Please wash your hands frequently.
· Please do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of the flu or respiratory problems.
As a result of the presumptively positive cases in Anderson County, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division has activated the Emergency Operations and Joint Information Centers. Operating level has been increased to OPCON 2.
Anderson County announced more operational adjustments in a statement sent Sunday:
· Any and all County business, if possible, will be conducted online or by telephone, through the end of March.
· County offices will remain open, but this is subject to change, as officials will be reviewing the situation on an hourly basis.
· All events at the Anderson County Civic Center, Sports Complex, and Amphitheater will be postponed or canceled through the end of March. The Anderson County Museum and Anderson County PAWS Animal Shelter will be closed through the end of March.
· Circuit Court: Per Clerk of Court Richard Shirley, jury trials in Circuit Court scheduled to convene on March 23, 2020 and March 30, 2020 have been canceled. Summoned jurors should not report for jury duty.
· Summary Court: Per Chief Magistrate Linda Dudley-Graham, all bench and jury trials are postponed until April 13th. All will be rescheduled. Bond court will continue normally at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
· Detention Center: Per Sheriff McBride, all visitation to the Anderson County Detention Center is suspended until further notice.
· First responders will continue providing services. Non-emergency police reports should be made over the phone to (864) 260-4400.
The Greenville individual is a young adult who recently traveled across seas to Spain. They're also isolated at their home.
Three other cases from DHEC's Public Health Laboratory are from Kershaw and Horry counties. A middle-aged person in Kershaw County is isolated at home, while an elderly person in the county has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
The other Horry County case is an elderly person. An investigation is underway and further details are currently not available.
People with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath should call their healthcare provider. If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, several healthcare systems are providing telehealth services so residents may be evaluated by a healthcare provider without having to leave their homes. If it’s determined an individual should be tested, they will be instructed where to go to be tested. Individuals with minor illness are advised not to go to emergency departments.
“While we anticipate the number of cases in the U.S. and here at home to grow, the majority of people will likely not develop serious illness,” Bell said. “When you hear about the first cases, or growing cases, in your community, we encourage the public to maintain their daily routines with a focus on good hygiene, including routinely washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough. Individuals with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings."
