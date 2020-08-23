COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they've identified and corrected a processing issue that saw COVID-19 test numbers reported twice on certain days.
A Sunday news release from the agency says the processing error happened on May 1, June 1, July 1, and August 1, and indicates it affects the total number of tests conducted in the state. The duplication does not affect the number of positive or negative test results.
This means DHEC has removed the duplication of numbers for those four days, which lowers the total number of tests performed statewide by 21,000. As of Saturday, the agency now says 954,442 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina.
The agency's release went on to list the new data on COVID-19 reported Sunday. DHEC says there are 663 new confirmed cases of the virus and 8 confirmed deaths, with 33 new probable cases and 4 new probable deaths.
The breakdown of new and probable cases reports Greenville County saw the most new confirmed cases in the Upstate with 51 cases. Richland County, however, saw the highest increase at 77. In the breakdown of confirmed and possible deaths, DHEC says Anderson, Greenwood, and Oconee counties each had at least one confirmed death; Greenwood and Pickens counties also report one probable death tied to the virus.
Testing for the virus is still encouraged. You can find permanent testing sites at this link, or mobile clinics at this link.
DHEC notes 4,450 tests for the virus were conducted Saturday. The percent positive was at 14.9%
