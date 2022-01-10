COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released the numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths that were released over the weekend.
The numbers reported remained high, but they did decrease following the 13,320 new cases reported on Thursday.
Covid-19 numbers over weekend
|DHEC
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Confirmed Deaths
|Probable Deaths
|Monday (1/10/2022)
|10,758
|2,069
|10
|2
|Sunday (1/9/2022)
|11,536
|3,698
|22
|8
|Saturday (1/8/2022)
|12,996
|3,634
|3
|2
This rise in cases has caused testing centers around the state to struggle with providing patients with timely results. They recently set up some new resources that patients who were recently tested can use to find the results they are waiting for.
