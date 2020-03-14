COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday that they were able to confirm six new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, bringing the total caseload to 19.
In a press release, DHEC says three new cases are from Beaufort County, two from Kershaw County, and one from Lexington County.
Of the three cases in Beaufort County, two involved close contacts of each other and had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in another state. The other case in Beaufort County has no known connection to any other case, but did travel overseas recently. All three cases are currently isolated at home.
The two cases in Kershaw County and the one case in Lexington County have no identified source of exposure. All three are hospitalized and isolated. Additionally, the identified case in Lexington County was a resident at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The source for that case is being investigated.
“We are working closely with this extended care facility to immediately investigate possible exposures in an effort to mitigate any potential spread at this facility,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “The facility is completely cooperative as we work through our contact investigation and staff are abiding by DHEC’s and CDC’s recommended actions for helping to protect this higher-risk population.”
Yesterday, in conjunction with Governor McMaster’s state of emergency declaration, DHEC immediately began restricting visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end-of-life situations, to help better safeguard this vulnerable population against COVID-19.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Bell said. “This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals. We encourage the public to maintain their daily routines of protecting against illness by practicing good hygiene and handwashing, and individuals with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.”
People with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their healthcare provider. If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, several healthcare systems are providing telehealth services so residents may be evaluated by a healthcare provider without having to leave their homes. If it’s determined an individual should be tested, they will be instructed where to go to be tested. Individuals with minor illness are advised not to go to emergency departments.
Learn more about the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services's guidance for infection control in healthcare facilities here. For more information about COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.
