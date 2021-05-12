COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a statement in response to the CDC issuing nationwide recommendations for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older.
The department says that it immediately provided all vaccine providers in the state with with information about the CDC's recommendation as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine for children ages 12 and up.
The CDC says that its main reason for recommending the vaccine for children in this age range was the rare cases of children dying from COVID-19 as well as effects from the virus like multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C.
DHEC says that consent by a parent or legal guardian will be required for children ages 12 through 15 to receive the vaccine, but anyone 16 and older does not need parental consent to receive the shot.
