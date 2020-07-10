(FOX CAROLINA) -- DHEC has announced the latest coronavirus numbers as of July 10, 2020:
- 1,725 new confirmed cases.
- 26 additional confirmed cases.
- 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients.
- 177 currently on ventilators.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths to 922 and 7 probable deaths.
Twenty three of the deaths occurred within the following counties:
- Anderson (3)
- Bamberg (1)
- Charleston (1)
- Cherokee (1)
- Dorchester (2)
- Florence (2)
- Greenville (2)
- Horry (2)
- Laurens (1)
- Lexington (1)
- Orangeburg (1)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (4)
- Spartanburg (1)
- Sumter (2)
- Berkeley (1)
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (22)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (31)
- Bamberg (2)
- Barnwell (8)
- Beaufort (93)
- Berkeley (98)
- Calhoun (22)
- Charleston (265)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (14)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (9)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (66)
- Edgefield (2)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (35)
- Georgetown (6)
- Greenville (217)
- Greenwood (28)
- Horry (175)
- Jasper (25)
- Kershaw (10)
- Lancaster (20)
- Laurens (25)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (72)
- Marion (4)
- McCormick (4)
- Newberry (22)
- Oconee (37)
- Orangeburg (37)
- Pickens (42)
- Richland (101)
- Saluda (5)
- Spartanburg (79)
- Sumter (8)
- Union (6)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (76)
As of July 9, 89 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
MORE NEWS - Laurens County Speedway to close July 11, July 18 in "best interest of the community"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.