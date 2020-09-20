COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Daily data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday show that once again, Richland County saw more new virus cases than any other county across the state, continuing a trend.
DHEC says of the 420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, Richland County had 90 new confirmed cases. There were also 30 probable new cases across the state, and Richland County had nearly half of those new probable cases with 13. In the Upstate, Greenville County saw 39 new confirmed cases, continuing a trend of having more new virus cases than other counties in the region each day while still trailing behind Richland County.
The 420 new confirmed cases lifts the total confirmed caseload to 134,494. Probable cases are now at 3,214.
The agency also reported 13 new deaths confirmed to be tied to the virus with no probable deaths, slightly raising the needle to 3,028 confirmed deaths while probable deaths remained at 171. Richland, Newberry, and Dillon counties all reported two deaths each; all patients except one in Dillon County were elderly, while the remaining one death there was a middle-aged patient. Greenville County reported one elderly patient's passing.
As of Saturday, DHEC says 1,299,227 tests for the virus have been conducted. That day alone, 4,556 test results were reported to the agency, with a 9.2% percent positive rate.
DHEC encourages those actively getting out in the community to get tested for the virus. Click here to find testing opportunities local to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.