GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC issued new guidance on Tuesday for schools and childcare centers to help transition them from quarantining children to "learning, working, and living with COVID-19 with minimal disruptions."
DHEC says the new guidance is similar to pre-COVID guidelines for managing the flu.
Under the new guidelines, schools and childcare centers can suspend their test-to-stay or quarantine programs if they have two consecutive weeks where less than 10 percent of all students and staff are positive for COVID-19.
After suspending test-to-stay or quarantine procedures, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or masking of close contacts who are symptom-free.
Feb. 28 will be the end of the first two week period. Most schools and childcare centers will likely have the option to suspend test-to-stay or quarantine on Mar. 1, according to DHEC.
The policies apply to individual schools and not entire districts.
Schools will still be required to report COVID-19 numbers to DHEC.
If a school or childcare center has two consecutive weeks where higher than 10 percent of students and staff test positive for COVID-19, they will need to return to test-to-stay or quarantine procedures.
Isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19 won't change with the new guidelines.
