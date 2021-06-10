COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- During a Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Board meeting, officials discussed the vaccination rate in South Carolina and what they are doing to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
South Carolina currently ranks 42nd in the United States for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DHEC officials. Dr. Edward Simmer said during the meeting the vaccination rate is not where they want it to be.
Officials also discussed some ways that they are encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of the methods talked about during the meeting include.
- Partnering with Breweries to try to get younger people vaccinated.
- Going to fairs, festivals and state fairs to set up vaccine tables.
- Continuing their homebound vaccine program.
- Setting up mobile vaccine units.
- Creating a day where volunteers go door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Currently, 38.5% of South Carolina Residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 45.7% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHEC's vaccination dashboard.
DHEC's vaccination dashboard shows many statistics regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina. That full dashboard can be found here, COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard | SCDHEC.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine | SCDHEC.
