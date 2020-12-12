COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina sees another day with over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
DHEC reported 3,047 new confirmed cases, along with a dozen more confirmed deaths.
South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases stands at 231,363 and confirmed deaths at 4,344.
23.0 percent of the 13,234 tests processed for Saturday's update were positive.
You can find a testing location here.
More news: Graham asks to keep 2 S Carolina federal courthouses open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.