COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the agency supports the CDC's recommendation for all vaccinated adults to get their COVID-19 booster shot.
They agency updated its COVID-19 booster page to reflect the CDC recommendation. The federal agency says adults who received the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna may get their booster shot six months after their vaccine series. CDC says adults with one of the two-dose vaccines should get their booster if they are age 50 and up, or if they live in a long-term care setting.
The agency said for those 18 years old and older who received the single-dose Janssenn, the recommendation remains the same: those individuals should get a booster at least two months after the initial shot.
