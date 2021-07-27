COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a statement on Tuesday saying that they recommend wearing a mask indoors and in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement came just after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended similar guidelines.
DHEC says that it is recommending this change due to the number of rising COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, as well as the increased threat of the Delta variant.
The new recommendation also includes universal masking in schools for all students, parents and visitors in K-12 schools.
DHEC says that the CDC is reporting a rise in breakthrough cases, where vaccinated patients test positive for COVID-19.
The CDC recommends that students should still return to full in-person learning, but with the proper precautions in place, DHEC says.
According to the department, recent data from South Carolina showed that in June, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths were from patients that were not fully vaccinated.
DHEC says that it is still finalizing guidance for the upcoming school year, which will be released later this week.
