COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina health officials say they will close COVID-19 testing sites across the state as the availability of at-home tests has grown.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that it would begin gradually closing state-managed testing sites in March.
The agency says at-home rapid tests are now the most effective testing tool to help curb the spread of the virus and help people decide whether to isolate.
The state has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases since an omicron variant-spurred surge has peaked.
The health agency plans to stop reporting daily case numbers on March 15.
