COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced plans to gradually close its Covid-19 testing sites.
The agency said it will begin scaling back the number of agency-managed vendor testing sites across the state as the demand for in-person testing continues to decline and the supply of at-home rapid antigen tests increase.
DHEC's plan is set to begin March 1st. Here's a schedule that includes changes to testing sites and data reporting:
- March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary car providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc.
- March 15: Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus' impact is most severe.
- March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with two to four non-DHEC PCR test providers.
- April 1: Begin closure of DHEC-operated PCR sites except in counties where DHEC is the only PCR-test provider or only other such provider. In those areas, DHEC also will provide mobile rapid antigen testing services.
We're told vendor sites in the following counties will close in the time periods indicated:
- March 1-14, 97 vendor sites in 20 counties will close:
- 3 in Aiken
- 4 in Anderson
- 4 in Beaufort
- 4 in Berkeley
- 9 in Charleston
- 1 in Colleton
- 2 in Darlington
- 1 in Dorchester
- 4 in Florence
- 3 in Georgetown
- 8 in Greenville
- 6 in Horry
- 3 in Kershaw
- 6 in Lancaster
- 10 in Lexington
- 3 in Orangeburg
- 4 in Pickens
- 9 in Richland
- 6 in Spartanburg
- 7 in York
- March 14-April 1, 30 vendor sites in the following 13 counties will close:
- 3 in Bamberg
- 3 in Barnwell
- 2 in Chesterfield
- 2 Clarendon
- 2 in Dillon
- 3 in Greenwood
- 2 in Laurens
- 2 in Marion
- 2 in Marlboro
- 2 in Newberry
- 2 in Oconee
- 3 in Sumter
- 2 in Williamsburg
