WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control plans to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next month in Walhalla, according to a Facebook post from the City of Walhalla Fire Department.
According to the post, the clinic is for all South Carolinians 18 and over, and will be held at the gym of the Walhalla Recreation Department on May 3.
The clinic will run from 1:00pm to 7:00pm, according to the Facebook post.
Those wishing to make an appointment can do so by clicking here or by calling DHEC's vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110.
