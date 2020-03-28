COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The COVID-19 caseload in South Carolina continues to climb, and health officials have announced two more deaths linked to the virus.
In a press release Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two more people in the state have passed away because of the coronavirus. DHEC says both patients were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. One lived in Richland County, and the other in Horry County.
The two deaths bring the total number of virus-related deaths to 15 in South Carolina.
“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”
In addition to the two deaths, DHEC says the state's caseload has climbed up to 660, announcing 121 additional cases. DHEC says the high number comes from a backlog that had developed at the department's Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals needed for testing. However, DHEC reports that as of yesterday, they have the necessary chemicals and are moving forward as normal, albeit with extended operating hours and working seven days per week.
Of the 121 new cases, 21 are from the Upstate.
Here's the breakdown of the new cases announced:
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 3 cases
- Greenville County: 6 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 4 cases
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 3 cases
- Richland County: 16 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 14 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 13 cases
DHEC's map tracking cases in the state indicates Charleston County has the most confirmed cases at 108. Kershaw County is the second-highest with 77. Greenville County is the third-largest caseload in the state at 57 cases, and the highest caseload in the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.