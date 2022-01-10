COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools booklet has been updated to reflect the latest data and trends, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The recently updated guidance compliments the DHEC School and Childcare Exclusion list, according to the department.
The list outlines the exclusion requirements for schools and childcare settings for communicable diseases. The booklet also provides information on quarantine and isolation periods for students and teachers and when they can safely return to the classroom in more specific scenarios.
The updated guidance shows that a close contact may shorten quarantine to five days if the following conditions are met:
- They have no symptoms
- They test negative on a viral (PCR or antigen) test on Day 4 or later after the exposure
- They must wear a mask through Day 10 at all times except when eating or drinking, or when outdoors and more than six feet from others
Schools also have two additional options for quarantine. When necessary, schools may use a temporary 10-day quarantine period, where a close contact can end quarantine after Day 10 without testing if the individual is not experiencing symptoms.
Schools may also choose to implement a Test To Stay program, which can avoid the need for quarantine in many cases, though the ability to do this will be determined on the availability of rapid test kits.
A students or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 may return to school after Day 5 from symptom onset if they have no fever and their other symptoms are significantly improving, and they must wear a mask through Day 10. If someone ending isolation or quarantine early after five days chooses not to wear a mask, they must observe a 10-day isolation or quarantine period.
“We know there are obvious concerns about decreasing the number of recommended quarantine and isolation days during a time when cases are spiking,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “But we are confident this guidance provides the best opportunity to keep students and teachers in the classroom without increasing exposure. The latest data and science show that these recommendations provide adequate timeframes to recover from COVID-19 and not spread the virus, with strong caveats based on consistent masking and lack of symptoms.”
In addition to updates to the school guidance, DHEC is adopting CDC’s recommendation for adults to receive a Moderna booster five months after their initial vaccination series. The announcement was made Friday, just two days after CDC dropped the Pfizer booster timeframe from six months to five months.
DHEC encourage COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and up and booster shots for all who are eligible. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.