GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools will be following the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, according to the district.
Employees who’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and who have no symptoms are now allowed to work during quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, during crisis staffing conditions.
The department said that employees working through quarantine wear a mask for 10 days.
DHEC said they are making this decision to help school staff shortages in communities with significant outbreaks
This change will happen immediately, but there are several things to note:
- This may be a temporary change based on DHEC’s definition of crisis staffing conditions.
- This change may not ensure a sufficient level of staffing to prevent the need to shift a school to eLearning. As previously communicated, we will make decisions about moving temporarily to eLearning due to COVID-related issues on a school-by-school basis, rather than district-wide.
- This does not change quarantine guidelines for students who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- This does not change isolation guidelines for students or employees if they test positive for COVID-19.
