COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that it is strongly encouraging students aged 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to a release from DHEC, the department says that vaccination is important during the summer due to the time it takes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
DHEC's Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler says that it takes around five weeks for the full vaccination process to be complete, taking into account the time between first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for children 12 and older.
“We want all students in South Carolina to focus on learning and not have to worry about COVID-19 when the new school year begins. That can be a reality if enough of them roll up their sleeves and get their shots.”
DHEC says that it is expecting the Centers for Disease Control to publish school operations guidelines for the upcoming school year within the next few weeks. The department says it will likely review the CDC's guidelines and use them as a basis for schools in South Carolina.
MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued out of TN for baby boy, father wanted for murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.