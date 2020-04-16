COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 276 additional cases of COVID-19 have brought the state's total caseload just shy of 4,000 cases, with two new deaths adding on to the number of patients who died because of the virus.
The total caseload in South Carolina is now at 3,931 and the total number of patients who have died is now at 109. The two new deaths were elderly patients in Lee County with no known underlying health conditions.
Here's a breakdown of the new cases by county. Upstate counties are in bold:
- Aiken: 3
- Anderson: 7
- Beaufort: 3
- Berkeley: 16
- Charleston: 23
- Cherokee: 3
- Chesterfield: 1
- Clarendon: 6
- Darlington: 3
- Dillon: 3
- Dorchester: 1
- Fairfield: 1
- Florence: 16
- Georgetown: 1
- Greenville: 33
- Greenwood: 12
- Hampton: 3
- Horry: 5
- Kershaw: 4
- Laurens: 4
- Lee: 1
- Lancaster: 2
- Lexington: 52
- Marlboro: 4
- McCormick: 1
- Newberry: 6
- Orangeburg: 2
- Pickens: 2
- Richland: 29
- Spartanburg: 8
- Sumter: 7
- York: 12
A map of COVID-19 cases is updated daily on DHEC's website.
As of April 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,271 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,370 positive and 9,901 were negative. A total of 36,284 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Thursday morning, 5,074 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 55.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
