COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases climbed higher, with 22 new cases.
The total caseload has now risen to 195, with two of the new cases found in Greenville County.
Greenville County still faces the third-largest caseload in the state, now at 19 cases. Kershaw County still has the most at 44.
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”
This is the breakdown of new positive cases released on Sunday:
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 2 cases
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 3 cases
- York County: 2 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Individuals looking for COVID-19 test results should call the health care provider or facility that collected their test sample.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.
