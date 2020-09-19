COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported after confirmed deaths creeped past the 3,000 mark this week.
DHEC says 9 additional confirmed deaths bring that total to 3,017. Meanwhile, 706 new cases reported Saturday adds up to 134,052 confirmed cases across the state. There are also 40 new probable cases and 2 new probable deaths, bringing the probable case count to 3,188 and probable death count to 171.
Richland County again saw more new virus cases than any other county across the state in Saturday's new case breakdown, with 79 new confirmed cases. Greenville County had 68 new cases, again seeing the second-most new cases on Saturday and the highest jump that day in the Upstate region.
Of the new deaths reported Saturday, Anderson County reported the most new confirmed deaths of the seven counties reporting deaths on Saturday, with three elderly patients dying from the virus. The only other Upstate county reporting confirmed deaths was Greenville County, with one elderly patient's death reported.
DHEC still reports an estimated 93.4% recovery rate from the virus as of now, and a rolling 7-day percent positive at 12.8% of virus tests conducted in the last week. Of the 6,331 individual test results reported to the agency on Friday, 11.2% came back positive.
DHEC keeps urging those getting out and about in the community to get tested for COVID-19 at least once per month. Check here to see if you meet that criteria, and click here to find testing opportunities near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.