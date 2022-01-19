GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s a problem many of you have said is getting worse: waiting for COVID-19 test results.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control apologized Tuesday to the community about increased wait times for COVID-19 lab tests, and gave a surprising explanation for the issue.
The state health agency said in a statement that a lot of the delays are due to private labs whom they contract testing out to--not meeting deadlines and experiencing back logs, adding that what these labs are doing is “unacceptable."
We got out and spoke to one of those labs who was specifically called out by DHEC for not meeting its deadlines, Premier Medical Laboratory Testing. Their warehouse is off of Pelham Road in Greenville.
Meanwhile, neighbors and every day people affected say – they don’t care about finger-pointing – they just want the system fixed, so they can return to work, school, and more in a timely fashion.
“I just wanted to get tested before my 68-year-old mother came into town obviously," said Ben Griffeth, who told Fox Carolina he waited 11 days for his test results to come back negative. He said he waited in line to get a Covid test on January 5 after New Year’s.
Over the course of the next week, he heard nothing, despite multiple email inquiries.
“So I sent another message to them on the 13th," Griffith explained. “And finally got my test results on the 16th."
He says after it all went down, he reached out to DHEC, to ask – why?
“They had no answer," he told Fox Carolina, adding that the only thing they told him was that “labs are overrun."
“You are seeing families with all of these time sensitive activities," said Griffeth. “They have to travel, and they’re waiting. If I’m not getting results back within three or four days – what’s the point of even taking the test?"
Today, DHEC, saying in their statement:
“Large private labs, such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services, have fallen significantly behind, and have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so."
We went to Premier's testing warehouse today in Greenville to get answers.
“We are handling a very large amount of test results, so when DHEC is naming us specifically, they want to give the people of South Carolina answers. As do we,” said Christina Loughrey, Director of Communications for the lab.
”We are experiencing that backlog, but we want South Carolinians to know we are doing everything we can to address this," she added.
Even in saying those words, Loughrey was unable to give us a specific answer as to what is causing the delay in testing on their part. She did tell us that an unprecedented 733% increase in demand around the holidays, plus staffing issues, are part of what is setting them behind.
“We know this is affecting people," she said. “And that’s important to us."
But their well-meaning thoughts do nothing to help people like Griffeth, who says his brother lost thousands of dollars in wages waiting for a test to come back before he could return to work at GE in Greenville.
We asked Loughrey when people might start seeing results faster again, but the lab was unable to give us a definitive time frame – only to say that it would be as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, neighbors like Griffeth say they just want some accountability, on the part of both the lab and DHEC, and they they believe the buck stops at the top.
“When I called DHEC, they gave me the same answer they gave you," said Griffith. “And my analogy to them was: if you are doing electrical work on my house, and you are the general contractor, and you subcontract someone to help you out and they screw up, I’m coming back to you."
Loughrey says that since the backlog began around December 17, Premier has hired nearly 250 new employees, and purchased new automated equipment to help efficiency. The lab now has 21 new RNA testing machines that can sort through an additional 368 samples every hour and 15 minutes. She says they believe this will help them get back on track.
FOX Carolina plans to continue to follow up with both DHEC and Premier testing labs, to keep tabs on their progress and to figure out what the root cause of this issue is.
