COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)-South Carolina's public health leaders said Friday the state was at a "pivotal point" in the pandemic, as the Palmetto State saw its highest-ever single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Officials said the state saw more than 2,500 new cases Friday, the highest for South Carolina since mid-July.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday 2,470 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, 90 probable new cases, and 29 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 210,995 and the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 4,175.
Out of a statewide total of 11,569 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 21.4 percent.
Greenville County saw the highest number of those new cases, with 410, followed by Spartanburg County, with 253.
"It's clear that our state and nation are at a pivotal point in this pandemic," DHEC said in a news release. Adding, "Our state's hospital systems are becoming increasingly burdened in caring for all of those who are severely suffering from this deadly virus. Nationally, case counts, percent positive, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators, and deaths are all approaching or surpassing previous highs from the spring and summer."
One of the biggest factors contributing to the increased spread of COVID-19 is household spread, according to DHEC. DHEC Says that anyone who has had close contact to the virus should follow quarantine guidelines, even if one does not feel sick.
DHEC also provided advice to help stop the spread of the virus, including:
• Wearing a face mask
• Social distancing
• Limiting contact with those outside your household
• Routine testing
• Adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines
