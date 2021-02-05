COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that it is working with partners to provide more access to COVID-19 vaccines for those in rural areas and communities.
The announcement comes just after the department confirmed that South Carolina will receive 10,000 additional first-round doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next three weeks beginning this week.
DHEC says it is taking multiple steps to ensure that rural and vulnerable communities are given increased access to the vaccine. The department says it is doing things like ensuring vaccines are provided to rural practices, continuing to offer vaccine clinics in rural areas, working to deploy mobile units and increase vaccine clinics and giving vaccine suppliers the supplies they need to give shots that are not provided by the federal government.
DHEC also says that it is working to staff up to 46 teams to be deployed across the state to maximize the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.
MORE NEWS: Virginia set to become 23rd state to abolish death penalty after state House passes bill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.