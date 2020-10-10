COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a young adult's death in Greenville County has been tied to COVID-19, in a county that saw the second-most new virus cases in Saturday's daily report.
DHEC announced 860 new confirmed cases of the virus and 21 new confirmed deaths. There are also 54 probable new cases of the virus and 1 new probable death. The agency says this means total confirmed cases so far are up to 150,915 and confirmed deaths at 3,346. Probable cases are at 5,706 while probable deaths are at 205.
The two counties that saw the most new case increases in Saturday's report were on opposite sides of the state: Horry County with 116 new confirmed cases, and Greenville County with 108. Horry County also had more probable cases reported Saturday than any other county, with 16 probable cases.
Both Greenville and Lexington counties had three confirmed deaths in Saturday's report, but Greenville County was the only area that reported the death of a young adult in the report. The young adult's death occurred on September 27. To note, a middle-aged patient's death on July 4 was also confirmed to be tied to the virus. The other death reported in the county was an elderly individual who passed away on October 7. Cherokee, Spartanburg, Pickens, and Union counties all reported at least one elderly patient death tied to the virus, while Oconee County reported a middle-aged patient death.
DHEC classifies young adults as aged 18-34. Middle-aged patients are aged 35-64, while elderly patients are 65 and older. Pediatric patients are ages 17 and younger.
As of Friday, DHEC says 1,611,221 tests have been conducted in South Carolina. Friday alone saw 8,124 tests for the virus, with 10.6% coming back positive.
The agency continues to urge regular testing for those still moving out and about in their communities; click here to see if those criteria fit you, and click here to find testing opportunities that fit your schedule.
