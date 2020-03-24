CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, and following orders from local, state and federal officials to limit gatherings, the Diocese of Charleston decided to suspend all masses until further notice.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone and his leadership team made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the decision is to ensure the protection of the Catholic faithful and the community as a whole.
While in-person masses have been suspended, the diocese says it will continue to livestream its masses - including those during Holy Week and Easter Sunday - via YouTube.
“COVID19 is a serious virus that continues to spread across our state,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “By continuing our efforts to bring the faith into people’s homes, we can safeguard everyone’s health while giving members of our flock the opportunity to participate in Mass and other devotions.”
Masses can be viewed live on the following days:
- Palm Sunday, April 5
- Mass in English at 11:00 a.m.
- Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, April 6
- Mass at 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 7
- Chrism Mass at 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 8
- Mass at 8:30 a.m.
- Holy Thursday, April 9
- Liturgy of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00 p.m.
- Good Friday, April 10
- Liturgy at 3:00 p.m.
- Easter Vigil, April 11
- Mass at 8:00 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 12
- Mass in English at 11:00 a.m.
- Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m
View the Diocese of Charleston's YouTube page here.
