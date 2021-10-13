Virus Outbreak-ACLU Lawsuit

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic.

Justices agreed unanimously in a Wednesday opinion with a lower court's dismissal of the suit brought by four jobless South Carolinians.

The residents had said they were still struggling to find work and wanted a judge to force McMaster to rejoin the federal programs.

A circuit judge had ruled the decision was McMaster's to make.

The extra benefits were scheduled run through early September but the state opted out at the end of June.

