PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County School District announced that a middle school employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
John Eby, with the district, says the employee works at Gettys Middle School. While infected, Eby says the individual came into contact with Gettys staff and parents.
All close contacts have been notified of the news directly via phone or email, and have been advised to self-quarantine and monitor their health.
Eby says the individual is in good health, and they are all hoping for a full recovery.
